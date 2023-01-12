UrduPoint.com

US To Optimize Force Posture In Japan By Stationing More 'Resilient Capabilities' - Austin

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2023 | 03:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) The United States will optimize its force posture in Japan by stationing more versatile and "resilient capabilities," US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said during a press conference.

"Today we welcomed an historic alliance decision to optimize US force posture in Japan by stationing more versatile, mobile and resilient capabilities," Austin said on Wednesday.

The reorganization of the US forces in Japan should be completed by 2025 and they will be equipped with additional advanced intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance as well as anti-ship and transportation capabilities that are relevant to the current and future threat environments in the region.

