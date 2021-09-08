UrduPoint.com

US To Participate In Climate Action Dialogue In Argentina Wednesday - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The United States will participate in a virtual climate change dialogue hosted by Argentina on Wednesday and US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry is set to speak at the event, the State Department said.

"The United States will join the High-Level Dialogue on Climate Action in the Americas, hosted by the Government of Argentina, on September 8, 2021. The one-day virtual event will bring together countries in the Americas to discuss our shared commitment to enhancing climate ambition," the State Department said on Tuesday.

Kerry is scheduled to speak during the opening segment of the dialogue alongside heads of state from South America and the Caribbean, as well as the UN Secretary General, among others, the State Department added.

The dialogue is intended to build momentum in anticipation of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12 to include panel discussions on enhancing climate ambition, accelerating climate action through regional cooperation and strengthening climate resilience, according to the State Department.

