US to Pay Over $200Mln to WHO by End of February - State Dept.

The United States will meet its obligations toward the World Health Organization (WHO) by providing $200 by the end of February, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday

"Today, I am pleased to confirm that by the end of the month United States intends to pay over $200 million in assessed and current obligations to the WHO," Blinken said.

The Secretary of State explained the US government plans to provide significant financial support to the global vaccine initiative COVAX through the Gavi Vaccine Alliance and will work to strengthen other multilateral initiatives involved in the global COVID-19 response.

On July 8, 2020, the former Trump administration gave a formal notice about the United States withdrawal from the WHO.

Upon taking office on January 20, US president Joe Biden issued more than 40 executive orders in the first two weeks reversing key policies of former President Donald Trump. Among them were the decisions to rejoin the WHO and support its global vaccine initiative COVAX.