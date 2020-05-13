US to Perform Up to 50Mln COVID-19 Tests Monthly By September - Health Department

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The United States will be able to perform up to 50 million novel coronavirus (COVID-19) tests per month by September, Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Assistant Secretary of Health Brett Girgoir said during a congressional hearing on Tuesday.

"By September, taking all aspects of development, authorization, manufacturing, we project that our nation will be capable performing at least 40 to 50 million tests per month, if needed at that time," Girgoir told the US Senate Health, education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

Girgoir called on the US government to authorize new technologies that will allow an increase in the number of available tests in the United States.

As of Monday morning, there were 9 million available tests and the number is increasing by 300,000 per day.

In an effort to further ramp up testing, US President Donald Trump announced the allocation of $11 billion to every US state, territory and tribe.