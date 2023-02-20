UrduPoint.com

US To Persuade Turkey To Greenlight Swedish, Finnish NATO Bids - Finnish Foreign Minister

February 20, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Monday the United States would facilitate Sweden's and Finland's admission to NATO by persuading Turkey to greenlight their bids.

"Currently, (US State) Secretary (Antony) Blinken is visiting Turkey, and I am sure that the message from the US is very clear - the sooner the better ratification for both Finland and Sweden should happen to NATO," he said upon his arrival at the EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels.

Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership in May 2022, several months after Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine.

Their accession protocols have already been ratified by all NATO members except Hungary and Turkey.

The accession process came to a standstill in January 2023 following Quran-burning incidents in Europe, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan saying that Sweden should not count on Ankara's support for its NATO bid. Last week, Turkey discussed with other NATO members the possibility of approving Finland's application separately.

