US to Place Restrictions on Chinese Firms if They Violate Russia Export Controls- Raimondo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) The US government will impose restrictions on Chinese companies if they violate Washington's export controls on selling semiconductors to Russia, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said on Wednesday.

"If we find that they are selling chips to Russia, then we can essentially shut them down by denying them use of that software," Raimondo told Reuters.

The United States is "absolutely prepared" to undertake this step, she said.

Raimondo explained that all Chinese semiconductor companies are using US technologies, so transactions with Russia will violate the restrictions that the United States has imposed.

The United States and its allies have imposed comprehensive sanctions and export controls on Russia after Moscow began a special military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine. Russia has drawn a list of unfriendly nations and said it will respond with its own countermeasures.

Russia said it undertook the special operation after the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help to defend them from intensified attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation solely aims to destroy Ukraine's military infrastructure.