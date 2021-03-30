US to Pledge Over $596Mln in 'New Humanitarian Assistance' to Syria - Ambassador to UN

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) The US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield announced on Tuesday a new pledge of over $596 million in humanitarian assistance to Syria.

"Today, I'm proud to announce over $596 million in new humanitarian assistance in support of vulnerable Syrians in Syria, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and Turkey from the United States," Thomas-Greenfield said at the EU-UN donor conference.