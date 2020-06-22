UrduPoint.com
US To Pledge Significant Funds To Syria At EU Conference, Will Maintain Sanctions - Envoy

Mon 22nd June 2020

The United States will pledge significant amount of money to Syria at EU pledging conference at the end of June, but we will maintain the sanctions regime it has imposed om the country, US Special Representative for Syria Engagement Ambassador James Jeffrey said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) The United States will pledge significant amount of money to Syria at EU pledging conference at the end of June, but we will maintain the sanctions regime it has imposed om the country, US Special Representative for Syria Engagement Ambassador James Jeffrey said on Monday.

"The Caesar Act has very strong humanitarian provisions that require us in the US government to explain to Congress and ensure in our actual sanctions targeting that we do not undercut the humanitarian efforts underway," Jeffrey said. "The United States, however, will be pledging a significant at the EU pledging conference for humanitarian aid at the end of this month."

Jeffrey noted that the United States has pledged more than $10.

6 billion and is the biggest humanitarian contributor.

"That will not stop... but we will continue the sanctions," he said, adding that the United States will also continue to impose secondary sanctions.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo unveiled the 39 new Syria sanctions designations under the Caesar Act, targeting people and entities linked to President Assad and members of his family.

The Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act was signed into law by US President Donald Trump in December and targets individuals or companies that cooperate financially with the Assad government.

On Wednesday, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said the country and its people will resist all US sanctions as stubbornly as they have resisted terrorism.

