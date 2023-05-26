US to Possibly Announce $300Mln Ukraine Aid Package on Friday, Mostly Ammunition - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) The United States is expected to announce a new $300 million security assistance package for Ukraine as soon as Friday, Reuters reported.

The report said on Thursday evening that the new package would consist mostly of additional ammunition such as Guided Multiple Launch Rockets for HIMARS launchers.

The United States will provide Ukraine with the military equipment from its own stockpiles through the presidential drawdown authority, the report said.

The United States has provided Ukraine with some $36 billion worth of security assistance since Russia launched its special military operation in February 2022.