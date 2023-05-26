UrduPoint.com

US To Possibly Announce $300Mln Ukraine Aid Package On Friday, Mostly Ammunition - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2023 | 03:50 AM

US to Possibly Announce $300Mln Ukraine Aid Package on Friday, Mostly Ammunition - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) The United States is expected to announce a new $300 million security assistance package for Ukraine as soon as Friday, Reuters reported.

The report said on Thursday evening that the new package would consist mostly of additional ammunition such as Guided Multiple Launch Rockets for HIMARS launchers.

The United States will provide Ukraine with the military equipment from its own stockpiles through the presidential drawdown authority, the report said.

The United States has provided Ukraine with some $36 billion worth of security assistance since Russia launched its special military operation in February 2022.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia United States February From Billion Million

Recent Stories

UN peacekeepers ‘a beacon of hope and protection ..

UN peacekeepers ‘a beacon of hope and protection’: António Guterres

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on Ind ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan delivers welcoming rem ..

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan delivers welcoming remarks at ‘Africa Day’ event ..

3 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Repton School graduatio ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Repton School graduation ceremony in Dubai

4 hours ago
 Russian National Vinnik Would Like to Be Part of P ..

Russian National Vinnik Would Like to Be Part of Possible US-Russia Prisoner Swa ..

4 hours ago
 Russian National Vinnik's Trial in US Expected to ..

Russian National Vinnik's Trial in US Expected to Be Set in Fall - Lawyer

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.