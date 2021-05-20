MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The United States will provide up to $1 million to support the Arctic Council's climate and environmental protection work, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Thursday, also confirming Washington's commitment to advancing a peaceful Arctic Region.

"We're committed to advancing a peaceful Arctic region where cooperation prevails on climate, the environment, science and safety, and where sustainable economic development benefits the people of the region themselves ... The United States intends to provide up to $1 million to support the council's climate and environmental protection work, and we'll work with and notify the Congress of our intent," Blinken said at the Arctic Council's ministerial meeting.