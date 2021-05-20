UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Pour Up To $1Mln Into Arctic Council's Environment Protection Effort - Blinken

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 04:10 PM

US to Pour Up to $1Mln Into Arctic Council's Environment Protection Effort - Blinken

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The United States will provide up to $1 million to support the Arctic Council's climate and environmental protection work, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Thursday, also confirming Washington's commitment to advancing a peaceful Arctic Region.

"We're committed to advancing a peaceful Arctic region where cooperation prevails on climate, the environment, science and safety, and where sustainable economic development benefits the people of the region themselves ... The United States intends to provide up to $1 million to support the council's climate and environmental protection work, and we'll work with and notify the Congress of our intent," Blinken said at the Arctic Council's ministerial meeting.

Related Topics

Washington United States Congress Million

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,401 new COVID-19 cases, 1,374 reco ..

34 minutes ago

Shafqat Mahmood says all exams could be conducted ..

40 minutes ago

Webinar held at Islamia University to mark Palesti ..

27 minutes ago

KP govt to hold debate competitions to mark 70th a ..

27 minutes ago

Labourer electrocuted to death after touching with ..

28 minutes ago

UN rights council to hold special session on Israe ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.