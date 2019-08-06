UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Prevent Any Potential Turkish Operation In Northern Syria - Pentagon Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 05:53 PM

US to Prevent Any Potential Turkish Operation in Northern Syria - Pentagon Chief

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said that Washington would prevent any unilateral Turkish invasion of Syria since such a move would be unacceptable

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said that Washington would prevent any unilateral Turkish invasion of Syria since such a move would be unacceptable.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has long warned that Ankara would launch a new military operation to the east of the Euphrates River in Syria to remove Kurdish militia, specifically the People's Protection Units (YPG), from Turkish borders if Washington failed to meet Ankara's conditions for a safe zone. On Monday, a source in the Turkish military told Sputnik that the operation may start after the Islamic holiday Eid al-Adha on August 11.

"Clearly we believe any unilateral action by them would be unacceptable," Esper told reporters as quoted by The National.

On Sunday, Erdogan said that Turkey had informed the United States and Russia of its plans on the military operation.

"What we're going to do is prevent unilateral incursions that would upset, again, these mutual interests that the United States, Turkey and the [Syrian Democratic Forces] SDF share with regard to northern Syria," Esper said.

The territory to the east of the Euphrates is currently controlled by the self-defense forces which mainly include Kurdish-led militia who are backed by the United States.

In January, US President Donald Trump proposed the establishment of a buffer safe zone as a solution to decrease tensions between Turkey and the YPG. Negotiations on the safe zone continue as the two countries have yet to reach a final agreement on how wide the safe zone should be and what Ankara's role in Syria would be.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Turkey Washington Trump Ankara United States Tayyip Erdogan January May August Sunday From Agreement Share

Recent Stories

One Killed, Eight Wounded in Ammo Blasts in Russia ..

10 seconds ago

Explosion in Afghan Capital Leaves at Least 2 Peop ..

13 seconds ago

NEPRA approves 9 paisa reduction in power tariff

14 seconds ago

Murder accused granted post arrest bail

15 minutes ago

NH&MP speeds up digitalization of systems to faci ..

15 minutes ago

Four soldiers killed in eastern Ukraine grenade at ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.