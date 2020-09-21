UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Prevent Iran Cooperation With North Korea - Special Representative

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 10:50 PM

US to Prevent Iran Cooperation With North Korea - Special Representative

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) The United States will watch very carefully instances of cooperation between Iran and North Korea and will try to prevent them, US Special Representative for Iran and Venezuela Elliott Abrams said during a conference call on Monday.

"We are very concerned about Iran's cooperation with North Korea. ... We will be watching the cooperation with North Korea very carefully and doing what we can to prevent it," Abrams said.

Abrams also said he could not discuss further details regarding the possible actions the United States might undertake regarding cooperation between Iran and North Korea.

Iran is reportedly resuming work with North Korea on long-range missiles, according to media reports citing a senior US official.

Earlier on Monday, National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to severely sanction nations, companies and individuals who sell or supply Iran with weapons.

The executive order also seeks to prevent Iran from exporting conventional arms to rogue regimes and bans the export of weapons by arms-producing nations to Iran, O'Brien said.

Related Topics

Iran Trump United States North Korea Venezuela Turkish Lira Media From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

36 minutes ago

External construction for Austria Pavilion at Expo ..

1 hour ago

India&#039;s &#039;Think West&#039; policy focuses ..

2 hours ago

Mirpur become executor of 100 pc anti-polio vaccin ..

7 minutes ago

Sporting name academy after 'greatest ever' produc ..

7 minutes ago

Two persons die in road accident

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.