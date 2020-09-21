US to Prevent Iran Cooperation With North Korea - Special Representative

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) The United States will watch very carefully instances of cooperation between Iran and North Korea and will try to prevent them, US Special Representative for Iran and Venezuela Elliott Abrams said during a conference call on Monday.

"We are very concerned about Iran's cooperation with North Korea. ... We will be watching the cooperation with North Korea very carefully and doing what we can to prevent it," Abrams said.

Abrams also said he could not discuss further details regarding the possible actions the United States might undertake regarding cooperation between Iran and North Korea.

Iran is reportedly resuming work with North Korea on long-range missiles, according to media reports citing a senior US official.

Earlier on Monday, National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to severely sanction nations, companies and individuals who sell or supply Iran with weapons.

The executive order also seeks to prevent Iran from exporting conventional arms to rogue regimes and bans the export of weapons by arms-producing nations to Iran, O'Brien said.