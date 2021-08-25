UrduPoint.com

US To Prioritize Military Evacuation Out Of Afghanistan During Last 2 Days - Pentagon

The US will prioritize evacuating military resources out of Afghanistan in the final two days before the full withdrawal deadline on August 31, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The US will prioritize evacuating military resources out of Afghanistan in the final two days before the full withdrawal deadline on August 31, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"We are going to try to preserve as much capability as we can at the airport, so in those last couple of days, we will begin to prioritize military capabilities and military resources to move out," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby clarified that such prioritizing does not mean that those people who will be willing to evacuate in the last days will be barred from doing so.

