US to Prioritize Own Strengths When Dealing With China, Yellen Speech to Say

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The United States will emphasize its own economic strengths and the post-pandemic investments in manufacturing and supply chains when dealing with China, US Secretary of State Janet Yellen is expected to say in a speech this week, her office said.

Yellen, who is scheduled to deliver remarks on the US-China economic relationship at Johns Hopkins University's school of Advanced International Studies in Washington on April 20, is expected to say that the United States will prioritize national security interests and human rights along with the need to create a level playing field for US and Chinese commerce.

"During her remarks, Secretary Yellen will underscore that in its bilateral relationship with China, the United States proceeds with confidence about the enduring fundamental strength of our economy and the historic investments made by the Biden administration over the past two years in domestic manufacturing, stronger supply chains, and America's leadership in cutting-edge fields," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

Aside from focusing on US security interests and human rights, Yellen's speech will emphasize a "healthy, and mutually beneficial, economic competition with a level playing field for American workers and businesses, including by working with our allies to press China on its unfair economic practices."

The remarks will also touch on the benefit of China working side by side with the United States as "the world's two largest economies on global issues - from enhancing communication on the global macroeconomy to fighting climate change and addressing debt distress in low-income and middle-income countries.

Earlier on Tuesday, media said unprecedented rules limiting US investments in China are expected later this month from the Biden administration to prevent Beijing from using US resources to jeopardize Washington's interests.

The administration has begun briefing industry groups like the US Chamber of Commerce on the broad outlines of the executive order, which is expected to require companies to notify the government of new investments in Chinese tech firms and prohibit some deals in critical sectors like microchips, the report said.

US Treasury Undersecretary for International Affairs Jay Shambaugh took pains to explain in a speech last week that the United States does not seek to decouple from China or seek to limit China's growth in any way.

Shambaugh conceded that Washington will sometimes "take targeted national security actions" aimed at Chinese firms, like last year's trade rules targeting Chinese microchip makers, but pointed out that those policies are not things that are going to benefit the United States economically vis-a-vis China.

The latest customs data out of China showed trade with the United States and the European Union dipped in the first quarter, fueling fears of economic slowdown and separation.