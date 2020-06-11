US to Probe Instances of International Media Mistreatment During Floyd Protests - Pompeo

The US State Department will investigate instances of reported mistreatment of journalists during the recent protests against police brutality in the United States and will handle them in an appropriate way, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press briefing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020)

"I know there have been concerns from some countries of their reporters having been treated inappropriately here," Pompeo said. "You should know and those countries should know, we will handle them in a completely appropriate way. We will do our best to investigate them to the extent the State Department's capable of doing that, and we will address them in a way that is appropriate to trying to address any concerns those nations made about their journalists, who we too do our level best to protect.

"

Dozens of reporters, including Sputnik's Nicole Roussell and RIA Novosti correspondent Mikhail Turgiyev, have been injured while reporting on the civil unrest in the United States after the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody on May.

The International Federation of Journalists has repeatedly demanded that US authorities stop targeting journalists who are covering the protests and subsequent riots.