US to Probe Law Enforcement Agents Attacking Press - State Dept. on Channel One Assault

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) The United States will investigate and seek accountability for law enforcement officers involved in attacks on media representatives, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday, commenting on the assault on Russia's Channel One journalists.

Two Russian journalists covering protests in Portland were attacked, beaten and had their equipment destroyed by US law enforcement officers on Tuesday night as Federal agents moved to forcefully disperse a crowd besieging a downtown courthouse.

"The United States is committed to protecting the safety of members of the press and will investigate and seek accountability where anyone, including law enforcement officials, is credibly accused of violating the law," the spokesperson said. "The United States condemns threats, harassment, and violence targeting journalists, in the United States and anywhere in the world."

"No members of the press should be threatened or physically attacked by anyone for any reason, or arrested simply for doing their job," the spokesperson added.