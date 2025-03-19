US to produce tariff 'number' for countries on April 2: Bessent

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Washington is expected to present US trading partners on April 2 with a number representing their tariff and other barriers, as it unveils reciprocal levies tailored to each country, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Tuesday.

President Donald Trump has promised reciprocal duties -- on both US allies and competitors alike -- from April 2, though his administration has yet to release the exact details of the plan.

"What's going to happen on April 2 -- each country will receive a number that we believe represents their tariffs," Bessent told Fox business.

"We are going to go to them and say, look, here's where we think the tariff levels are, non-tariff barriers, Currency manipulation, unfair funding, labour suppression," he added on "Mornings With Maria.

"

With just over two weeks until April 2, he did not say whether those calculations would be complete for all nations by the deadline, but left open the door to some avoiding reciprocal tariffs on that date.

If countries stop their practices, Bessent said, "we will not put up the tariff wall."

Some duties "may not have to go on because a deal is pre-negotiated," he said, or because countries swiftly approach Washington for talks once they receive their number.

Trump said Monday on social media that April 2 would be "Liberation Day for America," promising to "start taking back some of the vast wealth that has been taken from us."