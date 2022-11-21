UrduPoint.com

US To Propose UNSC Presidential Statement To Hold DPRK Accountable For Missile Tests-Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2022 | 09:14 PM

US to Propose UNSC Presidential Statement to Hold DPRK Accountable for Missile Tests-Envoy

The United States is planning to propose a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) presidential statement in order to hold North Korea accountable for missile launches, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) The United States is planning to propose a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) presidential statement in order to hold North Korea accountable for missile launches, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday.

"We will offer another opportunity for the council to hold the DPRK (the Democratic People's Republic of Korea) accountable for its dangerous rhetoric and its destabilizing actions. The United States will be proposing a presidential statement to this end," Thomas-Greenfield said during a Security Council meeting. "We're prepared to take our colleagues up on their assertion that they would have considered a PRST (presidential statement) following the DPRK's March 24 ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile) launch."

Related Topics

United Nations United States North Korea March

Recent Stories

US Officials on Global Tour to Promote Tighter San ..

US Officials on Global Tour to Promote Tighter Sanctions Enforcement on Russia - ..

3 minutes ago
 Climate change issue needs to be resolved jointly: ..

Climate change issue needs to be resolved jointly: German CG

3 minutes ago
 PM phones Kazakh president to congratulate on his ..

PM phones Kazakh president to congratulate on his re-election

3 minutes ago
 US Extends License Authorizing Payment of Taxes, I ..

US Extends License Authorizing Payment of Taxes, Import Duties to Russia March 7 ..

3 minutes ago
 Iranian President Congratulates Kazakh President o ..

Iranian President Congratulates Kazakh President on Reelection

13 minutes ago
 Supreme Court adjourns hearing of presidential ref ..

Supreme Court adjourns hearing of presidential reference related to Rekodiq Agre ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.