US to Propose UNSC Presidential Statement to Hold DPRK Accountable for Missile Tests-Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) The United States is planning to propose a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) presidential statement in order to hold North Korea accountable for missile launches, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday.

"We will offer another opportunity for the council to hold the DPRK (the Democratic People's Republic of Korea) accountable for its dangerous rhetoric and its destabilizing actions. The United States will be proposing a presidential statement to this end," Thomas-Greenfield said during a Security Council meeting. "We're prepared to take our colleagues up on their assertion that they would have considered a PRST (presidential statement) following the DPRK's March 24 ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile) launch."