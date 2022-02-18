US to Prosecute Individuals, Businesses Exploiting Supply Chain Disruptions- Justice Dept.

WASHINTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) US law enforcement authorities are teaming up to detect and prosecute individuals and businesses who may exploit supply chain disruptions to engage in "collusive conduct," the Justice Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"While many individuals and businesses across various sectors in the economy have responded and will continue to respond to supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic with laudable ingenuity - bringing goods to communities in need, expanding existing capacity and developing products and services to meet new needs - others may seek to use supply chain disruptions as a cover for collusive schemes," the release said.

The Justice Department acknowledged that the United States and other countries worldwide have encountered considerable challenges because of supply chain disruptions triggered by the coronavirus pandemic measures that have resulted n runaway inflation.

However, the Justice Department warned that anyone who attempts to exploit weaknesses in supply chain disruptions for their own illegal gain, will be subject to investigation and prosecution for criminal violations of the antitrust laws.

The prosecutions will also include situations concerning agreements between individuals and businesses to fix prices or wages, rig bids or allocate markets, the release said.