US to Prove Additional $125Mln in Energy Support For Ukraine - USAID

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) The United States will provide Ukraine an extra $125 million to support its energy and utility infrastructure amid Russia's special military operation, the US Agency of International Development (USAID) said on Wednesday.

"Today at the World Economic Forum, Administrator Samantha Power announced the Administration's intent to work with Congress to provide $125 million to support the resilience of Ukraine's energy and utility infrastructure in the face of the Russian Federation's relentless, systematic attacks. Funding will be drawn from the 2023 Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act passed in December," the statement read.

USAID will utilize these funds to procure vital equipment including additional gas turbines, high voltage autotransformers, distribution substation repair equipment, and backup power for Kiev's water supply and district heating services, the statement added.