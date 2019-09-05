UrduPoint.com
US To Provide $120Mln In Humanitarian Aid To Address Venezuelan Crisis - State Department

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) The United States is providing $120 million in additional humanitarian assistance to help displaced Venezuelans who are seeking refuge in neighboring countries, US Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Wednesday.

"Deputy Secretary John Sullivan and United States Agency for International Development Administrator Mark Green announced September 4 in Cucuta, Colombia more than $120 million in additional US humanitarian assistance to address the largest external displacement of persons in the Hemisphere's history," Ortagus said in a press release.

The additional funding will provide support, including emergency food and health assistance, to Venezuelans in Colombia, Ecuador, Brazil and other countries in the region, Ortagus said.

