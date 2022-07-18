US to Provide $1.2Bln in Funding to Somalia, Kenya, Ethiopia Amid Food Crisis - USAID

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) The United States will provide $1.2 billion in funding to meet the immediate needs of the people in Somalia, Kenya and Ethiopia amid the growing food insecurity crisis in the region, US Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power said on Monday.

"Today, I am announcing here a surge of nearly $1.2 billion in funding that will be dispatched to meet the immediate needs, faced by the people of Somalia, Kenya and Ethiopia," Power said. "This is on top of the more than $507 million we've already given to the Horn (of Africa) response."

The United States will also provide $200 million to the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) to maximize the procurement of its Exchange Traded Funds and distribute them to aid those most in need, including countries in the Horn of Africa and in the Sahel region, Power said.

Power also said the United States working with UNICEF are going to raise an additional $250 million to meet global needs before the UN General Assembly gathers in September.

During the Group of Seven (G7) summit in June, US President Joe Biden pledged $2.76 billion in United States assistance to protect the world's most vulnerable populations from the escalating global food security crisis. Biden also announced $760 million in additional funding to combat the effects of high food, fuel and fertilizer prices in those countries that need it most, $90 million of which will be provided to Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia.