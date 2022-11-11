UrduPoint.com

US To Provide $150Mln For Climate Change Fighting Programs In Africa - Biden

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2022 | 09:47 PM

US to Provide $150Mln for Climate Change Fighting Programs in Africa - Biden

The United States will provide $150 million to finance programs related to fighting climate change in Africa, President Joe Biden said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) The United States will provide $150 million to finance programs related to fighting climate change in Africa, President Joe Biden said on Friday.

"We are announcing more than $150 million in initiatives that specifically support adaptation efforts throughout Africa," Biden said at the 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-27).

This support includes expanding early warning systems to help cover Africa, broadening access to climate finance, providing disaster risk protection, and strengthening food security, he added.

Biden urged the international community to enhance efforts related to fighting climate change. He also highlighted the US commitment to quadruple its support to climate financing programs.

"The science is devastatingly clear: we have to make vital progress by the end of this decade," Biden said.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Progress United States Million

Recent Stories

Repeat Covid infections put people at organ failur ..

Repeat Covid infections put people at organ failure, death risk: Study

55 seconds ago
 PM to appoint army chief on merit: Ahsan Iqbal

PM to appoint army chief on merit: Ahsan Iqbal

57 seconds ago
 COP27 must help unlock private, public financing f ..

COP27 must help unlock private, public financing for climate adaptation, mitigat ..

58 seconds ago
 Sindh High Court summons CS over delay in drainage ..

Sindh High Court summons CS over delay in drainage of rain, flood water from sub ..

1 minute ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb condoles demise of Public News ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb condoles demise of Public News chairman

4 minutes ago
 Minor boy killed after being hit by train

Minor boy killed after being hit by train

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.