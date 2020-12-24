UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Provide $18Mln In Aid To Assist Refugees Fleeing Conflict In Tigray - Pompeo

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 02:40 AM

US to Provide $18Mln in Aid to Assist Refugees Fleeing Conflict in Tigray - Pompeo

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The United States will allocate more than $18 million in humanitarian aid to help address the needs of refugees fleeing the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

"The United States is providing more than $18 million in assistance to respond to the growing humanitarian needs caused by conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region," Pompeo said on Wednesday.

The resources will boost aid agencies' humanitarian protection, shelter, essential healthcare, emergency food, education, water and hygiene services to more than 52,000 new refugees in Sudan and displaced people in Ethiopia, with possible needs being assessed in Djibouti.

Pompeo called on the Ethiopian government to allow immediate and full access for humanitarian organizations to provide support to all conflict-affected people in Tigray, and condemned the killing of aid workers, as well as the looting of relief supplies there.

Pompeo further reiterated the United States' concern about the safety of Eritrean refugees in Ethiopia and called on the government to protect all refugees in the country.

Related Topics

Education Water Djibouti Ethiopia United States Sudan All Government Refugee Million Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Karabakh Official Says No Date for Opening Stepana ..

2 hours ago

Dubai economy forecast to grow by 4% in 2021

3 hours ago

Argentina Becomes 1st Latin American Country to Ap ..

2 hours ago

Swiss Prosecutors Link Ex-Spanish King to Suspicio ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Uzbekistan hold ‘Leading Women’s Forum’

3 hours ago

365 industrial facilities add commercial and servi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.