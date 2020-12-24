US to Provide $18Mln in Aid to Assist Refugees Fleeing Conflict in Tigray - Pompeo

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The United States will allocate more than $18 million in humanitarian aid to help address the needs of refugees fleeing the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

"The United States is providing more than $18 million in assistance to respond to the growing humanitarian needs caused by conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region," Pompeo said on Wednesday.

The resources will boost aid agencies' humanitarian protection, shelter, essential healthcare, emergency food, education, water and hygiene services to more than 52,000 new refugees in Sudan and displaced people in Ethiopia, with possible needs being assessed in Djibouti.

Pompeo called on the Ethiopian government to allow immediate and full access for humanitarian organizations to provide support to all conflict-affected people in Tigray, and condemned the killing of aid workers, as well as the looting of relief supplies there.

Pompeo further reiterated the United States' concern about the safety of Eritrean refugees in Ethiopia and called on the government to protect all refugees in the country.