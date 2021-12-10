US to Provide $1Bln in Loan Guarantees to Bolster Food Supply Chain - Agriculture Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The US plans to subsidize private investments in processing and food supply infrastructure with up to $1 billion in loan guarantees, the Agriculture Department (USDA) said on Thursday.

"The pandemic exposed vulnerabilities and created extreme disruptions in America's food supply chain," Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a press release. "The funding we're announcing today will leverage approximately a billion Dollars in public and private-sector investments that will significantly expand meat and poultry processing capacity and finance critical food supply chain infrastructure."

USDA will partner with lenders to guarantee loans of up to $40 million to help eligible businesses expand meat and poultry processing capacity and finance other food supply chain infrastructure, the release said.

Lenders may provide the loans to eligible cooperatives, corporations, for profits, nonprofits, Tribal communities, public bodies and people in rural and urban areas, the release added.

The program reflects the latest in steps by the Biden administration to address concentration in the meat processing industry, according to the release.

At one point during the pandemic, farmers reported killing instead of selling livestock, when slaughterhouses closed due to COVID-19 outbreaks among workers.

This latest funding reflects efforts to address concentration in the meat-processing industry. It adds a new commitment of $100 million for guaranteed loans on top of the previously announced $500 million investment to expand meat and poultry processing capacity, the release said.