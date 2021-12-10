UrduPoint.com

US To Provide $1Bln In Loan Guarantees To Bolster Food Supply Chain - Agriculture Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 01:10 AM

US to Provide $1Bln in Loan Guarantees to Bolster Food Supply Chain - Agriculture Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The US plans to subsidize private investments in processing and food supply infrastructure with up to $1 billion in loan guarantees, the Agriculture Department (USDA) said on Thursday.

"The pandemic exposed vulnerabilities and created extreme disruptions in America's food supply chain," Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a press release. "The funding we're announcing today will leverage approximately a billion Dollars in public and private-sector investments that will significantly expand meat and poultry processing capacity and finance critical food supply chain infrastructure."

USDA will partner with lenders to guarantee loans of up to $40 million to help eligible businesses expand meat and poultry processing capacity and finance other food supply chain infrastructure, the release said.

Lenders may provide the loans to eligible cooperatives, corporations, for profits, nonprofits, Tribal communities, public bodies and people in rural and urban areas, the release added.

The program reflects the latest in steps by the Biden administration to address concentration in the meat processing industry, according to the release.

At one point during the pandemic, farmers reported killing instead of selling livestock, when slaughterhouses closed due to COVID-19 outbreaks among workers.

This latest funding reflects efforts to address concentration in the meat-processing industry. It adds a new commitment of $100 million for guaranteed loans on top of the previously announced $500 million investment to expand meat and poultry processing capacity, the release said.

Related Topics

Loan Agriculture May Industry Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

In presence of Hamdan bin Mohammed,third edition o ..

In presence of Hamdan bin Mohammed,third edition of Gov Games kicks off at Expo ..

4 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Chairperson of Russ ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Chairperson of Russian FARF Federation Council, U ..

19 minutes ago
 Republican Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Develop US ..

Republican Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Develop US Oil Production on Federal Land

48 minutes ago
 Argentina Not to Boycott Olympics in China - Forei ..

Argentina Not to Boycott Olympics in China - Foreign Ministry

48 minutes ago
 French Planes Flying Over Black Sea Were Not Headi ..

French Planes Flying Over Black Sea Were Not Heading to Russian Borders - Genera ..

56 minutes ago
 US authorizes Pfizer Covid booster for people aged ..

US authorizes Pfizer Covid booster for people aged 16 and 17

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.