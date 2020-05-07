UrduPoint.com
US To Provide $225Mln. In Additional Emergency Aid To Yemen - Pompeo

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 02:50 AM

US to Provide $225Mln. in Additional Emergency Aid to Yemen - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The United States will provide an additional $225 million in emergency assistance to Yemen, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters.

"I'm also happy today to announce $225 million in additional emergency aid to the people of Yemen, separate from the COVID-19 [the novel coronavirus] assistance that I just mentioned," Pompeo said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

Pompeo explained the assistance will support the UN World food Program's operation in southern Yemen and the agency's now reduced activities in the north of the country.

The aid assistance in north Yemen was scaled down earlier in April because of Houthi rebels' interference.

The armed conflict in Yemen between the internationally recognized government and the rebel Houthi movement has been ongoing since 2011. The conflict peaked in 2015, when the Saudi-led coalition joined the military action in support of the government.

The United Nations has repeatedly said the humanitarian crisis in Yemen is the worst in the world, with an estimated 24 million people - more than 80 percent of the country's population - in acute need of aid.

