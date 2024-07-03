US To Provide $2.3 Bn In New Security Aid For Ukraine
Published July 03, 2024
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The United States will provide a new $2.3 billion security assistance package for Ukraine that will include key air defense and anti-tank weapons, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Tuesday.
The announcement comes as Kyiv's weakened and outgunned forces are struggling to hold back invading Russian troops, with Moscow regularly claiming the capture of new villages in eastern Ukraine.
"The United States will soon announce more than $2.3 billion in new security assistance for Ukraine," Austin said at the start of a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov.
"This package... will provide more air defense interceptors, anti-tank weapons, and other critical munitions" drawn from US stocks, Austin said.
"It will also enable the United States to procure more Patriot and NASAMS air defense interceptors which will be provided on an accelerated timeline," the US defense chief said.
Umerov thanked Austin for Washington's assistance, saying that "with that support, we will stop Russia and stop the aggression."
The United States has been a key military backer of Ukraine, committing more than $51 billion in weapons, ammunition and other security assistance since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.
- 'Bridge' to NATO -
But prior to late April, Washington had announced only limited new aid for Ukraine this year -- a $300 million package made possible by using money that the Pentagon had saved on other purchases.
Congress had not approved large-scale funding for Kyiv for nearly a year and a half but finally took action in April after months of acrimonious debate, passing legislation authorizing $95 billion in aid, including $61 billion for Ukraine.
Washington has since provided multiple new packages, but President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia was able to take the initiative on the battlefield while Ukraine waited for the approval of new aid.
Ahead of NATO's 75th anniversary summit in Washington next week, Austin said that "we'll take steps to build a bridge to NATO membership for Ukraine."
He noted that the United States and Ukraine had recently signed a 10-year bilateral security agreement, adding: "I look forward to discussing more ways to meet Ukraine's immediate security needs and to build a future force to ward off more Russian aggression."
Umerov said Ukraine was eager to become a member of the trans-Atlantic alliance, telling Austin: "Hopefully soon Ukraine will receive its invitation."
NATO has added two new members -- Finland and Sweden -- since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but extending membership to Kyiv is much more controversial, with Washington saying it is impossible until the war concludes.
