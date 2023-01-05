US to Provide $23Mln to Mexico, Central America to Deal With Migration - White House

The United States will provide nearly $23 million in humanitarian assistance to Mexico and countries in Central America to help them manage irregular migration in the region, the White House said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) The United States will provide nearly $23 million in humanitarian assistance to Mexico and countries in Central America to help them manage irregular migration in the region, the White House said on Thursday.

"The United States is announcing today nearly $23 million in additional humanitarian assistance in Mexico and Central America," the White House said in a press release. "This new assistance will help governments in the region respond to the increased humanitarian and protection needs of migrants, refugees and other vulnerable populations in their care."