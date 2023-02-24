UrduPoint.com

US To Provide $2Bln In Military Aid To Ukraine As Conflict Reaches Year Mark - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2023 | 04:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The United States is expected to announce on Friday an additional $2 billion in security assistance funding for Ukraine on the one-year anniversary of the launch of Russia's special military operation in the country, CNN reported.

The Biden administration will announce the funding, which will come through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, the report said on Thursday evening, citing a US official.

Funds from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative are used to make new purchases and contracts with the defense industry and not procure equipment from existing US stocks.

The announcement will coincide with the one-year anniversary of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, launched to demilitarize and denazify territories targeted by the regime in Kiev.

