US to Provide $2Mln in Funding for Emergency Relief in Hurricane-Hit Cuba - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) The United States will provide Cuba with humanitarian aid worth $2 million to mitigate the consequences of the devastating impact of hurricane Ian, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

"Following the devastating impact of Hurricane Ian, the United States is providing to the Cuban people critical humanitarian aid to trusted international partners working directly with Cubans whose communities were devastated by the storm. The United States ... will provide $2 million in funding for emergency relief to those in need in Cuba," the statement said on Tuesday.

The United States is planning to work with trusted organizations to provide the assistance, including the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the statement said.

Hurricane Ian made landfall in the US state of South Carolina on September 30, after causing major destruction in Florida. It was then downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone and moved into south-central Virginia on Saturday. Hurricane Ian claimed the lives of 109 people, according to US media reports.

Massive power outages occurred both in Cuba and the United States as a result of hurricane Ian's impact.

Hurricane Ian claimed the lives of at least two people in the western Cuban province of Pinar del Rio and forced over 50,000 people in western and central Cuba to leave their homes.