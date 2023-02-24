UrduPoint.com

US To Provide $300Mln In Emergency Energy Aid For Moldova - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2023 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The administration of US President Joe Biden intends to provide $300 million in emergency assistance for Moldova to support the country's energy security, the White House said on Friday.

"We also plan to provide up to $300 million in emergency energy assistance for Moldova, working with Congress, to increase local electric power generation, provide fiscal support, and improve interconnectivity between Moldova and the European Union," the White House said in a statement.

Moldova is experiencing an acute economic and energy crisis because of rising energy prices and soaring inflation.

The government introduced austerity measures, including restrictions on electricity consumption. Moldova had to reduce domestic energy generation after it started receiving less Russian gas from Gazprom last October. According to the authorities, Moldova is now purchasing about half of its electricity from Romania at a higher cost.

In addition, protests have been going on in Moldova for several months against the government's refusal to negotiate better gas prices with Russia as well as its political pressure on the opposition.

