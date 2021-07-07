UrduPoint.com
US To Provide 3.5Mln Coronavirus Vaccines To Guatemala, Vietnam This Week - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The United States will provide Guatemala and Vietnam a total of 3.5 million doses of coronavirus vaccines this week, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"This week, both Guatemala and Vietnam will be receiving COVID-19 vaccine doses from the Biden-Harris administration. Guatemala will receive 1.5 million doses of Moderna, and Vietnam will receive 2 million doses of Moderna," Psaki said.

The shipments are part of an ongoing effort by the Biden administration to deliver 80 million vaccine doses to countries around the world.

Psaki said the vaccines are allocated on the basis of availability and the fact that the is a higher percentage of Moderna vaccines in the United States.

However, Psaki acknowledged there are logistical challenges that concern legal and regulatory barriers as well as distribution and transportation, but noted that the countries are getting better at preparing to obtain and admnister the vaccines.

