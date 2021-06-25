US to Provide 3Mln Johnson & Johnson Vaccines to Afghanistan Next Week - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) The United States will provide Afghanistan with 3 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccine as early as next week, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Thursday.

"We will be providing three million doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to the people of Afghanistan to be shipped as soon as next week," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.