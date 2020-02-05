UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Provide $40 Mln In Humanitarian Assistance To Nigeria - Pompeo

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 12:50 AM

US to Provide $40 Mln in Humanitarian Assistance to Nigeria - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The United States will allocate $40 million in humanitarian assistance to Nigeria, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo announced in remarks alongside Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama at the State Department on Tuesday.

"The foreign minister and I also discussed today the massive  humanitarian crisis that the conflict with Boko Haram and ISIS (banned in Russia) in West Africa and other religious and ethnic violence. We know that these issue are hard, we know that they are complicated, but I strongly encourage the Nigerian government to do more to protect its civilians, including religious communities and humanitarian organizations seeking to assist them," Pompeo said. "To aid in this effort, I am pleased to announce today an additional $40 million in humanitarian assistance to Nigeria."

The US Justice Department said in a statement earlier in the day that the United States, Nigeria and the Ballwick of Jersey reached an agreement to return back to Nigeria $308 million taken by Nigeria's former leader Sani Abacha.

The recent announcements come on the heels of the US decision last week to add Nigeria to a new list of countries facing a travel ban. On Friday, US President Donald Trump's administration added seven countries to its travel ban list, including former Soviet republics of Belarus and Kyrgyzstan as well as Nigeria, Africa's most populous country. Their citizens will not be issued certain types of entry visas, starting February 21.

For more than a decade, Nigeria has been suffering from violent warfare of insurgents, particularly the Boko Haram militant group that seeks to eliminate the Western system of education and establish Sharia law in the African country. In 2015, the group pledge allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia).

Related Topics

Africa Terrorist Education Russia ISIS Trump Belarus United States Kyrgyzstan Nigeria February 2015 From Government Agreement Million Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Palestinian Leader, Russian Envoy Discuss MidEast ..

8 minutes ago

Trump's 'Deal of Century' Could Cement Situation o ..

9 minutes ago

VP honors winners of Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for ..

51 minutes ago

VP honors winners of Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for ..

52 minutes ago

Maitha Al Shamsi attends Sri Lankan Embassy&#039;s ..

52 minutes ago

Maitha Al Shamsi attends Sri Lankan Embassy&#039;s ..

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.