UrduPoint.com

US To Provide $444Mln In Additional Humanitarian Assistance For Yemen - Blinken

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2023 | 09:38 PM

US to Provide $444Mln in Additional Humanitarian Assistance for Yemen - Blinken

The United States on Monday unveiled a new package of humanitarian assistance for the people of Yemen worth $444 million amid an ongoing conflict and dire food situation in the country, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) The United States on Monday unveiled a new package of humanitarian assistance for the people of Yemen worth $444 million amid an ongoing conflict and dire food situation in the country, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

"Today, I am announcing our contribution of more than $444 million, exemplifying the continued generosity of the people of the United States for the people of Yemen. As one of the largest donors, this brings our total to the humanitarian response in Yemen to over $5.4 billion since the conflict began," the statement said.

Related Topics

Yemen United States Billion Million

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organis ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organises 9th National Dialogue for C ..

10 minutes ago
 EU, UK Made 'Decisive Breakthrough' in Northern Ir ..

EU, UK Made 'Decisive Breakthrough' in Northern Ireland Protocol Negotiations - ..

11 minutes ago
 Death Toll From Migrant Boat Shipwreck Off Italy R ..

Death Toll From Migrant Boat Shipwreck Off Italy Rises to 63 - Reports

11 minutes ago
 2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup: Two matches on ..

2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup: Two matches on Tuesday

11 minutes ago
 US Continues to Believe JCPOA 'Best Way' to Manage ..

US Continues to Believe JCPOA 'Best Way' to Manage Iran's Nuclear Ambitions - Nu ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia Security Council Secretary, Algerian Presid ..

Russia Security Council Secretary, Algerian President Discuss Bilateral Relation ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.