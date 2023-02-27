US to Provide $444Mln in Additional Humanitarian Assistance for Yemen - Blinken

The United States on Monday unveiled a new package of humanitarian assistance for the people of Yemen worth $444 million amid an ongoing conflict and dire food situation in the country, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) The United States on Monday unveiled a new package of humanitarian assistance for the people of Yemen worth $444 million amid an ongoing conflict and dire food situation in the country, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

"Today, I am announcing our contribution of more than $444 million, exemplifying the continued generosity of the people of the United States for the people of Yemen. As one of the largest donors, this brings our total to the humanitarian response in Yemen to over $5.4 billion since the conflict began," the statement said.