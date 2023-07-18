Open Menu

US To Provide $50Mln To Expand Fentanyl-Related Treatment - Harris

Sumaira FH Published July 18, 2023 | 11:25 PM

The Biden administration will provide an additional $50 million to expand treatment related to fentanyl intake, US Vice President Kamala Harris said on Tuesday

"Today, we are announcing an additional $50 million for treatment," Harris said during the meeting at the White House.

Harris pointed out that fentanyl is the leading cause of death among young Americans and the death rate from its intake has doubled from 2019 to 2021.

"We must address this issue and we must address it with a sense of urgency and seriousness," Harris said.

The vice president urged expanding access to life-saving treatment and making it more affordable.

Last week, the White House announced the release of a comprehensive government-wide response to combat the emerging threat of fentanyl and xylazine to the United States.

The White House said its plan focuses on testing, data collection, evidence-based prevention, harm reduction and treatment.

