WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The United States will provide an additional $52 million in humanitarian assistance to address the crisis in Ethiopia's Tigray region, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Thursday.

"The United States is providing an additional nearly $52 million in assistance to respond to the humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia's Tigray region," Blinken said.

These efforts allow international organizations to support about 4.5 million people in need in Tigray and nearly 62,000 refugees who have fled to Sudan, Blinken said.

"This funding will also help our partners re-establish contact between family members who have been separated due to the conflict," he said.

This latest round of funding brings the total amount of US assistance for the crisis to $153 million, he added.