UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Provide $52Mln In Aid For Ethiopia's Tigray Crisis - Blinken

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 12:40 AM

US to Provide $52Mln in Aid for Ethiopia's Tigray Crisis - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The United States will provide an additional $52 million in humanitarian assistance to address the crisis in Ethiopia's Tigray region, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Thursday.

"The United States is providing an additional nearly $52 million in assistance to respond to the humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia's Tigray region," Blinken said.

These efforts allow international organizations to support about 4.5 million people in need in Tigray and nearly 62,000 refugees who have fled to Sudan, Blinken said.

"This funding will also help our partners re-establish contact between family members who have been separated due to the conflict," he said.

This latest round of funding brings the total amount of US assistance for the crisis to $153 million, he added.

Related Topics

Ethiopia United States Sudan Family Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Etisalat approves 49% ownership of non-UAE nationa ..

1 hour ago

AED745.27 bn in fund transfers between UAE banks i ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan, Kuwait agree on roadmap for bilateral fu ..

59 minutes ago

Ten Russians to compete in Tokyo Olympic athletics ..

29 minutes ago

SolarWinds Hack Affected Networks Outside US - FBI ..

29 minutes ago

Pakistan, Qatar agree on cooperation in customs, t ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.