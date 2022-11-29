The United States will provide Ukraine with $53 million to acquire critical electricity grid equipment as its system comes under pressure due to Russia's special military operation and approaching winter, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing the State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) The United States will provide Ukraine with $53 million to acquire critical electricity grid equipment as its system comes under pressure due to Russia's special military operation and approaching winter, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing the State Department.

The funds are intended for the "acquisition of critical electricity grid equipment" and "will be rapidly delivered to Ukraine on an emergency basis to help Ukrainians persevere through the winter," the State Department said in a press statement.

"This supply package will include distribution transformers, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, vehicles and other key equipment," the statement read.