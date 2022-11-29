The United States will provide Ukraine with $53 million to acquire critical electricity grid equipment as its system comes under pressure due to Russia's special military operation and approaching winter, the State Department said on Tuesday

"In the midst of Russia's continued brutal attacks against Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Secretary of State Blinken announced today during a meeting of the G7+ on the margins of the NATO Ministerial in Bucharest that the United States government is providing over $53 million to support acquisition of critical electricity grid equipment," the release stated.

This equipment, which includes distribution transformers, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, vehicles and other key equipment will be rapidly delivered in order to help Ukrainians persevere through the winter.

This new funding is in addition to the $55 million that the US previously provided in emergency energy sector support for generators and other equipment to help restore emergency power and heat to local municipalities impacted by the conflict.

Since Russia's special operation began on February 24, the Biden administration has provided nearly $32 billion in assistance to Ukraine.