US to Provide $600Mln for Civilian Assistance in Afghanistan in 2021 - Hale

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The United States will provide $600 million for civilian assistance in Afghanistan next year but half of those funds will depend on progress made in peace talks, Under Secretary of State David Hale said on Tuesday.

"We stand ready to support Afghanistan, and to that end we have made available $600 million for civilian assistance needs in 2021," Hale said during a United Nations conference on Afghanistan.

The United States is pledging at present $300 million of the total sum with the remaining funds available as it reviews progress in the peace process, he added.