US to Provide $670Mln in Food Assistance to Six Countries in Africa, Mideast - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) The United States is committing $670 million in food assistance to six countries facing severe food insecurity throughout Africa and the middle East, the US Agency for International Development said in a press release.

"Today, the Biden administration announced that the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) are taking the extraordinary step to draw down the full balance of the Bill Emerson Humanitarian Trust (BEHT) as part of an effort to provide $670 million in food assistance to countries in need," the release said on Wednesday.

USAID will use $282 million to provide food supply to Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan and Yemen, the release said.

The US Department of Agriculture will provide $388 million to cover costs to deliver the food to the people in need, the release added.