US to Provide $80Mln in Humanitarian Aid to Sahel Region - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) The United States will provide more than $80 million in humanitarian assistance to the Sahel region, US State Department spokesman Ned price said in a statement on Friday.

"Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale announced more than $80 million in humanitarian assistance to respond to the crisis in the Sahel on behalf of the American people," Price said.

The US government announced the new funding at the meeting of the Coalition for the Sahel and said the money will respond to the crisis in Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, and Niger, Price also said.

More than20 million people in the region need urgent humanitarian aid, Price pointed out.

"US humanitarian assistance will provide critical protection, economic opportunity, shelter, essential healthcare, emergency food assistance, safe drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene services," he said.

The Sahel region in Africa has faced widespread socio-economic and political turmoil as well as security challenges, especially from al Qaeda-affiliated terrorist groups (banned in Russia) that have carried out attacks throughout the region.