US to Provide $9Mln for Documenting War Crimes in Ukraine - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) The US State Department said on Thursday it will provide $9 million to its Conflict Observatory program in order to document and verify war crimes and other atrocities in Ukraine.

"The US Department of State will fund the Conflict Observatory with an additional $9 million through the European Democratic Resilience Initiative. This focus on accountability lays the foundation for future civil and criminal legal processes, whether in Ukraine, through international mechanisms, or in third-party countries that have established jurisdiction," the statement read.

The statement accused Russia of forced deportations and filtration operations in Ukraine, calling them "a grave breach" of international law.

The State Department noted that the latest Conflict Observatory report, released earlier in the day, documents over two dozen sites in the Donetsk region allegedly "associated with filtration operations."

Washington has repeatedly accused Moscow of forced deportations of Ukrainians. Russia dismisses the claims an absolute lie.