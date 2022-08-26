UrduPoint.com

US To Provide $9Mln For Documenting War Crimes In Ukraine - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2022 | 12:30 AM

US to Provide $9Mln for Documenting War Crimes in Ukraine - State Dept.

The US State Department said on Thursday it will provide $9 million to its Conflict Observatory program in order to document and verify war crimes and other atrocities in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) The US State Department said on Thursday it will provide $9 million to its Conflict Observatory program in order to document and verify war crimes and other atrocities in Ukraine.

"The US Department of State will fund the Conflict Observatory with an additional $9 million through the European Democratic Resilience Initiative. This focus on accountability lays the foundation for future civil and criminal legal processes, whether in Ukraine, through international mechanisms, or in third-party countries that have established jurisdiction," the statement read.

The statement accused Russia of forced deportations and filtration operations in Ukraine, calling them "a grave breach" of international law.

The State Department noted that the latest Conflict Observatory report, released earlier in the day, documents over two dozen sites in the Donetsk region allegedly "associated with filtration operations."

Washington has repeatedly accused Moscow of forced deportations of Ukrainians. Russia dismisses the claims an absolute lie.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Donetsk Criminals Million

Recent Stories

Tennis: WTA Cleveland results

Tennis: WTA Cleveland results

22 seconds ago
 Anderson strikes before Crawley and Bairstow hold ..

Anderson strikes before Crawley and Bairstow hold firm against South Africa

24 seconds ago
 Two Plead Guilty to Stealing Diary Reportedly Belo ..

Two Plead Guilty to Stealing Diary Reportedly Belonging to Biden's Daughter

25 seconds ago
 Lebanon to Face Countrywide Blackout on Friday Due ..

Lebanon to Face Countrywide Blackout on Friday Due to Fuel Oil Shortage - Compan ..

27 seconds ago
 Benzema and Putellas win UEFA player of the year p ..

Benzema and Putellas win UEFA player of the year prizes

26 minutes ago
 Nation should unite to cope with natural calamity: ..

Nation should unite to cope with natural calamity: Khawaja Asif

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.