UrduPoint.com

US To Provide Additional $100 Million In Security Assistance To Kiev - Blinken

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2022 | 03:30 AM

US to Provide Additional $100 Million in Security Assistance to Kiev - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2022) The United States is going to allocate an additional $100 million in security aid to Kiev amid Russia's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

"The United States intends to provide an additional $100 million in civilian security assistance to enhance the capacity of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs to provide essential border security, sustain civil law enforcement functions, and safeguard critical governmental infrastructure," Blinken said in a Saturday statement.

On Thursday, the White House said that the US would provide more than $1 billion in humanitarian assistance to Kiev, as well as an additional $320 million to fund democracy and human rights programs in Ukraine and in the neighboring countries. Earlier this month, US President Joe Biden approved over $13.5 billion in humanitarian, economic and defense assistance for Ukraine.

Blinken said on Saturday that the additional $100 million in civilian security assistance "will continue a steady flow of personal protection equipment, field gear, tactical equipment, medical supplies, armored vehicles, and communication equipment for the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service and the National Police of Ukraine."

The West scaled up military assistance to Kiev, as well as anti-Russia sanctions, after Moscow launched a special military operation in Ukraine in the early hours of February 24. The move came after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kiev forces. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted - the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

Related Topics

Police Ukraine Moscow Russia Democracy White House Vehicles Luhansk Donetsk Kiev United States February Border Billion Million

Recent Stories

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

3 hours ago
 Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ru ..

Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ruling party

3 hours ago
 PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partne ..

PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partners: Khattak

3 hours ago
 Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not ..

Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not Endorsing Regime Change - Whit ..

3 hours ago
 Presidents urges trade bodies to link R&D with aca ..

Presidents urges trade bodies to link R&D with academia for market-driven HR

3 hours ago
 Eminent journalist ex DG APP M. Aftab passes away

Eminent journalist ex DG APP M. Aftab passes away

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>