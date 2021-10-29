US to Provide Additional $144Mln in Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan - White House

The United States has allocated another $144 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, bringing the total of Washington's assistance to the country to $474 million this year, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) The United States has allocated another $144 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, bringing the total of Washington's assistance to the country to $474 million this year, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said on Thursday.

"The United States is providing nearly $144 million in new humanitarian assistance to the people affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan," Horne said on a statement. "This brings total US humanitarian aid in Afghanistan and for Afghan refugees in the region to nearly $474 million in 2021, the largest amount of assistance from any nation."