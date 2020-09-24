UrduPoint.com
US To Provide Additional $720Mln In Humanitarian Aid For Syrian Crisis - Biegun

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 08:35 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) The United States will provide more than $720 million in additional humanitarian assistance to respond to the Syrian crisis inside the country and across the region, US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said at a virtual humanitarian event held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

"I have the pleasure today to announce that the United States will provide more than $720 million in additional humanitarian assistance for the Syria crisis response, both for Syrians inside the country and for those in desperate need across the region," Biegun said.

