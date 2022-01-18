UrduPoint.com

US To Provide Additional Defensive Aid To Ukraine Should Situation Escalate - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2022 | 10:14 PM

US to Provide Additional Defensive Aid to Ukraine Should Situation Escalate - State Dept.

The United States will provide Ukraine with additional defensive aid on top of what is already in the process of being sent there should tensions with Russia escalate, a senior State Department official said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) The United States will provide Ukraine with additional defensive aid on top of what is already in the process of being sent there should tensions with Russia escalate, a senior State Department official said on Tuesday.

"As you know, we've given more security assistance to Ukraine in the last year than at any point since 2014, and I can assure you those deliveries are ongoing and more are scheduled in the coming weeks. Should Russia further invade Ukraine, we will provide additional defensive material to the Ukrainians above and beyond that which we are already in the process of providing," the senior official said.

