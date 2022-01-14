US to Provide Any Support Ukraine Needs to Recover From Cyberattack - White House

The United States will provide Ukraine with whatever support it needs to recover from a cyber-attack that hit its government websites earlier in the day, the White House National Security Council said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The United States will provide Ukraine with whatever support it needs to recover from a cyber-attack that hit its government websites earlier in the day, the White House National Security Council said.

"While we continue to assess the impact with the Ukrainians, it seems limited so far with websites coming back online ...

We will provide Ukraine with whatever support it needs to recover," the US National Security Council said in a statement circulated by reporters.

A number of Ukrainian government websites, including the one of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, were attacked by unknown hackers on Friday. A message in three languages appeared on the pages of the sites, stating that all the personal data of Ukrainians were uploaded into the internet.