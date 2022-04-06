US to Provide Bank Transaction Licenses for Russia Energy as Long as EU Needs Them- Yellen

The United States will continue providing banking transaction licenses for Russian energy to support its European allies who need US banks to facilitate such imports even if Washington has banned purchases of Russian oil, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a congressional testimony on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The United States will continue providing banking transaction licenses for Russian energy to support its European allies who need US banks to facilitate such imports even if Washington has banned purchases of Russian oil, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a congressional testimony on Wednesday.

"Many of our European partners remain heavily dependent on Russian natural gas, as well as oil, and they are committed to making the transition away from that dependence as soon as possible," Yellen told the US House Financial Services Committee. "We're doing all we can to help. But in the meantime, we issued these licenses ... to make sure that there can be a continued flow of Russian natural gas and oil (to Europe). We're working closely with them on sanctions and want to remain aligned with them."