US to Provide Coronavirus Vaccines to 550,000 South Korean Troops - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) President Joe Biden announced that the United States will fully vaccinate 550,000 South Korean soldiers, sailors and airmen who work in close contact with their US forces on a regular basis.

"We will provide full vaccinations for all 550,000 of those Korean forces engaging with American forces on a regular basis both for their sake as well as the sake of the American forces," Biden said during a joint press conference with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.